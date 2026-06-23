Remorseful Duale asks court to spare him over Ebola facility saga

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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale when he appeared before Justice Patricia Nyaundi of the Milimani High Court in Nairobi, on June 23, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has pleaded with the High Court to pardon him after he was found guilty of contempt, saying he is remorseful and committed to upholding the rule of law.

Duale appeared before Justice Patricia Nyaundi of the Milimani High Court on Tuesday for mitigation and sentencing after the court found him in contempt over the establishment of an Ebola quarantine facility in Nanyuki airbase, despite two existing court orders stopping the process.

The CS was accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Health, including Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga, Mary Muthoni, Technical Director-General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth and Director of Public Health Maureen Kanene.

Duale, through his legal team led by lawyer Eric Ngumbo asked the court to consider his mitigation and exercise leniency, arguing that his actions were driven by public health concerns and not an intention to undermine the authority of the court.

The lawyer informed the judge that Duale acted out of concern over potential risks posed by the movement of soldiers serving under the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In his mitigation, Duale told the Judge that the Ministry of Health had acted based on scientific advice and that there was never an intention to disregard or defy court orders.

“At the onset, I wish to express my utmost respect for the judiciary and for the authority and dignity of this Honourable Court,” Duale said.

“The Ministry of Health and the Government of Kenya remain firmly committed to the constitutional principles of the rule of law, respect for court orders and the independence of the judiciary.”

The CS said his decisions were guided by science and technical advice.

“Any decision made by myself as the Minister for Health, I base them on science, technical advice and scientific interventions,” he said.

Duale told the court that after learning of the conservatory orders, the government suspended the proposed arrangements concerning the facility.

“Immediately, I complied with them in good faith with the Government of Kenya and the United States of America suspending the proposed proliferation concerning the facility,” he said.

He insisted that neither he nor the ministry intended to disregard the court.