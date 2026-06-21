Agency calls for innovation to accelerate water infrastructure development

Audio By Vocalize

NWHSA CEO Julius Mugun addresses participants during a three-day retreat in Naivasha. [Courtesy]

The National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority (NWHSA) has called for greater innovation, teamwork and proactive planning to accelerate the development of water infrastructure projects.

This comes at a time when Kenya seeks to strengthen water security, boost food production and build resilience against climate change.

Through a press statement delivered during a senior managers, committee chairpersons and technical staff retreat, NWHSA Chief Executive Officer Julius Mugun challenged employees to focus on developing practical solutions that will expand water harvesting and storage capacity while addressing recurring challenges such as flooding.

Eng Mugun said the authority occupies a strategic position in implementing government development programmes through the construction and management of critical water infrastructure.

"Our duty is to bring our minds together, harness the brilliant ideas that exist within this organisation and identify the best solutions that will streamline water infrastructure development across the country," he said.

He noted that innovation and collaboration would be key to solving some of Kenya's most pressing water-related challenges, including floods that continue to affect urban and rural communities.

"The flood menace in Nairobi can become a thing of the past if we harness our collective minds for the benefit of the country. We must work together, make sacrifices and tirelessly serve the government and the nation," he said.

The CEO further urged staff to prioritize project planning and design, arguing that lack of funding should not hinder the development of viable water projects.

"We should not limit ourselves because resources have not yet been allocated. Let us first identify water sources, design solutions and develop projects. Once the plans are ready, we can seek the necessary budget for implementation," he said.

According to Mugun, a pipeline of well-designed projects would enable the government to unlock more opportunities for water harvesting and storage while ensuring public resources are directed towards impactful investments.

NWHSA Board Chairperson Jane Mwikali echoed the call for unity and professionalism, saying a cohesive workforce was essential in delivering the authority's mandate and advancing the government's development agenda.

"A united institution with a shared vision will drive government programmes that directly benefit ordinary Kenyans. Water is life, and the staff of the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority are at the centre of delivering this important mandate," she said.

Dr Mwikali cautioned employees against workplace conflicts and politics that could derail service delivery, urging them to remain focused on national priorities.

"We must avoid unnecessary squabbles and politics that interfere with our work. The country needs our collective effort now more than ever before," she said.

She also challenged staff to uphold the high standards that had enabled them to attain their professional positions.

"Each one of you earned your place through outstanding performance in school and professional training. You cannot afford to lower those standards when it comes to delivering government programmes that impact millions of Kenyans," she said.

The retreat ended with participants committing to strengthen collaboration, enhance knowledge sharing and support the authority's mission of expanding water harvesting and storage infrastructure to improve access to water, enhance agricultural productivity and strengthen climate resilience nationwide.