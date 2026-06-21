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MP in gun drama goes missing as questions emerge over youth mobilisation

By Daniel Chege | Jun. 21, 2026

Questions emerge over who mobilized youths in Kuresoi violence as 56 arrested. [Daniel Chege , Standard]

Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai is yet to be arrested several hours after a shoot out that left three nursing gun shot wounds.

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