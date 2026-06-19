Three nursing gunshot wounds in rally chaos linked to MP

Three people were shot during an empowerment rally at Umoja Secondary School in Tulwet, Kuresoi North, following a violent confrontation allegedly involving area MP Alfred Mutai.
The incident occurred during an event organised by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and attended by local residents.
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