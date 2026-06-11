Budget 2026-27: How Sports and Tourism fared

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Treasury CS John Mbadi reads 2026-27 Budget at Parliament buildings, Nairobi. June 11th, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has proposed an allocation of Sh45.6 billion to the sports, culture, recreation and tourism sectors.

Speaking during the presentation of the 2026-27 budget, Mbadi said the funding is aimed at stimulating growth in tourism, sports, culture, recreation and the arts.

While unveiling the Sh4.8 trillion budget, the CS said sports and the arts are critical to national identity, youth empowerment and economic diversification.

“To harness national talent and promote Kenya as a regional cultural hub, I propose Sh45.6 billion for sports, culture, recreation and tourism, including Sh25.2 billion for the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund and Sh14.3 billion for the Tourism Fund,” he said.

The CS added that the allocations will stimulate job creation, community development and foreign exchange earnings.

Mbadi further said the government will promote sports at all levels, enforce international anti-doping standards and commercialise indigenous knowledge to create livelihood opportunities.

Women and Youth programmes

Under equity, poverty reduction, women and youth programmes, the Treasury proposed Sh110.2 billion for targeted initiatives aimed at equipping young people with entrepreneurial and life skills.

He said the allocation would unlock opportunities for youth-owned small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Sh110.2 billion includes Sh12.5 billion for the National Youth Service, Sh4.9 billion for the National Youth Opportunity Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme, Sh1.6 billion for the Youth Employment Support Programme and Sh1 billion for film development services.

“These investments will spur skills development, civic engagement and growth in the creative industry.”

For women and girls, the CS proposed Sh402 million toward the Women Enterprise Fund and Sh4.9 billion for the National Government Affirmative Action Fund to enhance inclusion, dignity and economic participation.

The government, he said, will also support initiatives aimed at advancing gender equality, including greater participation of women in decision-making, economic empowerment and efforts to eliminate gender-based violence and harmful practices such as female genital mutilation.

To promote regional equity and strengthen local development, Mbadi proposed Sh61.8 billion for the National Government Constituencies Development Fund, Sh10.3 billion for the Equalisation Fund to support marginalised areas, and Sh10.5 billion for the Kenya Devolution Support Programme.