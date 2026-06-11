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VIDEO: Mbadi heads to Parliament ahead of budget reading

By Fred Kagonye | Jun. 11, 2026
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Treasury CS John Mbadi at Parliament buildings during the Budget day on June 11, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Treasury CS John Mbadi has arrived at the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi to present the 2026/27 budget, valued at Sh4.84 trillion.

The CS left the Treasury building around 2 pm, briefly stopping for a photo session with staff before boarding his silver Peugeot car, inscribed “BUDGET FY 2026–2027” number plates.

A police motorcade and Treasury staff members escorted him.

In tow is the iconic black leather briefcase used by Treasury Cabinet Secretaries to carry the national budget to Parliament.

Mbadi was in the company of his PS, Chris Kiptoo, and CBK Governor Kamau Thugge, with heavy police deployment at the Parliament buildings and the roads leading there.

According to the budget estimates, the government expects to raise Sh3.67 trillion, comprising Sh2.9 trillion in revenue, Sh644 billion in aid, and Sh44 billion in grants.

The budget faces a deficit of Sh1.17 trillion, which will be financed through borrowing, Sh995.7 billion from the domestic market and Sh116.2 billion from external lenders.

Debt repayment will take the largest share of expenditure at Sh1.3 trillion.

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Related Topics

⁠ ⁠Budget Day 2026 Budget Day ⁠Treasury CS John Mbadi 2026-2027 Budget
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