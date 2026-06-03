Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

No cause for alarm: Suspected Ebola case in Kiambu cleared

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 3, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Workers from the Uganda Red Cross Society don protective suits as they prepare to evacuate the body of a suspected Ebola victim in Kampala on May 26, 2026. [AFP]

The Ministry of Health has ruled out an Ebola Virus Disease case after a Turkish national presenting with Ebola-like symptoms  checked into AAR Hospital along Kiambu Road on Monday.

Laboratory tests on the patient returned negative, the latest in a series of Ebola scares across the country that have all cleared.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni in a statement on Wednesday, June 3, said 18 samples collected from Ebola alerts in several counties, including Nairobi, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Nyamira, West Pokot and Kisumu, have all tested negative.

"Laboratory analysis has confirmed that the patient tested negative for Ebola Virus Disease. Based on the epidemiological investigations conducted and the laboratory findings, the reported case is not Ebola," said Muthoni.

Muthoni noted the ministry worked with the Kiambu County Department of Health and public health experts to track the patient before the all-clear was issued.

"We recognise that information relating to Ebola can cause concern among members of the public, and we wish to provide an official update based on the findings of ongoing public health investigations," she added.

The Turkish national arrived at the hospital at around 11pm while reportedly exhibiting symptoms associated with Ebola.

Nairobi County and Sub-County Public Health officials were immediately notified and took over the matter. Samples from the patient were taken to the National Public Health Laboratory for examination and analysis.

The incident unfolds as Kenya grapples with heightened Ebola anxiety on multiple fronts.

Kenya has activated a national incident management system through the Kenya National Public Health Institute, with rapid response teams on standby 24 hours a day due to an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The government has identified 25 counties as being at elevated risk, with 12 classified as very high risk and 13 as high risk.

The very high-risk counties include Nairobi, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Kisumu, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, Siaya, West Pokot, Turkana, Homabay and Migori.

At the same time, High Court has ordered the government to disclose details of a proposed United States-linked Ebola quarantine facility, after hundreds of people took to the streets in Nanyuki to protest the planned site.

The facility, located at Laikipia Air Base, is intended for Americans potentially exposed to the virus in the DRC.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

AAR Kiambu Road Ebola Treatment Centre Ebola Patients Ebola Outbreak
.

Latest Stories

From the look of things, this is Kenya's apocalyptic moment
From the look of things, this is Kenya's apocalyptic moment
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
4 hrs ago
Kenya's financial landscape shows resilience amid global economic woes
Business
By Esther Dianah
5 hrs ago
Ruto plots land rent reforms to boost revenue
Business
By Brian Ngugi
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fugitve CEC: Sakaja stares at jail term for allegedly aiding Kerich's travel to Dubai
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Fugitve CEC: Sakaja stares at jail term for allegedly aiding Kerich's travel to Dubai
Nine Utumishi Girls dorm arson suspects detained for 21 days
By Antony Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Nine Utumishi Girls dorm arson suspects detained for 21 days
Ruto plots land rent reforms to boost revenue
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Ruto plots land rent reforms to boost revenue
Panic hits school heads as wave of unrest rages
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
Panic hits school heads as wave of unrest rages
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved