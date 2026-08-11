Young musicians get new platform to showcase talent and earn

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The new music competition is designed to identify, showcase and empower emerging musicians. [Courtesy]

On-demand video firm, Pesaflix Prime, has launched a new service in its latest bid to support youthful content creators in Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Congo DRC

Ndovu Group Managing Director and Founder of Pesaflix Fredrick Alunala, confirmed that the stage is set for the rap competition that will be held online through the Pesaflix App and web pesaflix.com and pesaflix.co.ke from August 15 to September 1.

Alunala said investing in young musicians is investing in Kenya’s future in creating jobs and more opportunities for young artists through mentorship, digital distribution, collaborations and industry exposure.

“We have launched a new service in Pesaflix to support youthful content creators to participate in challenges and earn money. The competition also helps in creating income for young people, and jobs just like the government vision of youth empowerment,” said Alunala.

He described the new music competition solution as “a talent discovery initiative by Pesaflix designed to identify, showcase, and empower emerging musicians not only in Kenya but regionally”.

Pesaflix’s revamped live music challenge got a major boost following President William Ruto’s recent pledge to push for Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to establish a regional presence and offices in Nairobi.

The President said that by targeting major global partnerships, label expansions in Nairobi, and digital collection reforms for artist royalties to drive growth, the Kenya Kwanza administration treats the creative economy as a core economic driver.

“I am particularly delighted that Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Group have all agreed to establish a presence in Nairobi. The decision came after talks with the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI),” said Ruto. Ndovu Group Managing Director and Founder of Pesaflix Fredrick Alunala. [Courtesy]

He said such investments help strengthen Kenya’s position as a regional leader in the creative economy, while empowering the youth and also confirmed that the next phase will focus on major reforms aimed at creating a great business environment for artists, producers, publishers as well as investors in the sector.

Pesaflix Prime COO and lead content judge Faith Amoding said the music challenge is expected to generate jobs, increase visibility and create new opportunities for Kenyan creatives as the country seeks to position Nairobi as Africa’s next major hub for originality and creativity.

Amoding called for stronger partnerships between the government, private sector, local artists, development partners, and researchers, saying the creative industry won’t succeed without the involvement of the national government.

“We envision the Pesaflix Music Challenge becoming one of Kenya’s leading talent discovery platforms, expanding across Africa, participants will only need to visit our website, sign up and start sending original video to the moderation team,” said Amoding.

She said that in July, Pesaflix allocated Sh250,000 cash prize to boost music and video content production and it now announces bigger daily perks for young creatives and that the music is therefore not only for entertainment and fun but also an investment in not only Kenya’s economic future but also sustainable development.

“Today’s musician must be more creative to thrive, so my advice to young artists is to keep refining their craft, embrace feedback, build their personal brand, and remain patient because every performance is an opportunity to grow,” said Amoding.

She said that participants will be required to show their dance moves to win flash prizes starting from Sh2,000 up to Sh250,000 depending on the strength of creativity and the work put in a live rap challenge.

Last month, more than 2700 young musicians drawn from across Kenya, Congo and Rwanda participated in the inaugural competition of Pesaflix Music Competition and won cash prizes valued at Sh250,000, demonstrating the incredible creativity and passion that exists.