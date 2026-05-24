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Why Ruto should be worried of growing hostility

By Josphat Thiong’o | May. 24, 2026

Crowd hostility and public anger over the high cost of living signal rising political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections.[File, Standard]

A wave of anti-government hostility is sweeping across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections, as public frustration over the government’s policies and a high cost of living turns into defiance against leaders.

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