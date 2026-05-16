Public rage mounts over soaring fuel prices, unmet campaign pledges

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Rubis Petrol Station, Langata road. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Protests over high fuel prices raged countrywide amid reports of hoarding and shortages across the country.

Some petrol stations that previously had empty pumps suddenly resumed selling after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) announced a historic increase of Sh46 for diesel and Sh16 per litre for petrol.

The increase triggered public anger, with boda boda operators, matatu owners and small-scale traders accusing President William Ruto’s administration of neglecting ordinary citizens.

In Nairobi at Ola Petrol Station in Bellevue, attendants said diesel had been unavailable for several days, leaving motorists stranded and uncertain about when supplies would resume.

“We have not had diesel for days and we are not even sure when it will arrive. We don’t know what is happening,” said one attendant.

At a Rubis station opposite Carnivore along Lang’ata Road, pumps remained dry from early morning until about 10am when a fuel tanker finally arrived to replenish supplies.

Zablon, a boda boda rider, lamented that his daily fuel budget had doubled overnight.

“I used to fuel my motorcycle with Sh400, but now I have to spend nearly Sh800 a day. This government is squeezing us instead of fulfilling the promises it made to ordinary Kenyans,” he said.

Riders accused the government of abandoning hustlers despite campaign promises to uplift small traders.

“We have never seen a president who appears not to care about the suffering of ordinary Kenyans like this administration. How can the government increase fuel prices at a time when Kenyans are already struggling to survive?” said Sylvanus Lucheleveli, a boda boda operator in Kakamega.

Lucheleveli claimed the government had deliberately allowed fuel shortages in previous weeks only to later introduce higher prices.

Rodgers Shamala, a matatu operator plying the Kakamega–Busia route, accused President Ruto of abandoning the “hustlers” who helped him ascend to power.

“The President has betrayed the hustlers who voted for him. Boda boda riders, matatu operators and mama mboga depend heavily on fuel for their businesses. Increasing fuel prices means economically strangling them,” said Shamala.

Tough times

Political analyst and lawyer William Onyonje warned that Kenyans should prepare for tougher economic conditions, arguing that the government had failed to cushion citizens against the rising cost of living.

“The government has shown little interest in protecting ordinary Kenyans. Epra must come clean on what is informing these increases because neighbouring East African countries are selling fuel at relatively lower prices,” said Onyonje.

In Kisumu, James Omwa, the secretary-general of the Matatu Owners Association (MOA), described the increase in diesel prices as shocking and unexpected, saying the sector was already grappling with tough economic conditions.

“What has also shocked us is that for the last two weeks some fuel stations have allegedly been hoarding fuel, waiting for the increase so that they can sell at a higher price and make more profit,” he claimed.

Residents also expressed fears that the increase would push the prices of basic commodities beyond the reach of many households.

Flevia Rose has been operating two diesel-powered posho mills in Mukuru Kaiyaba slum, located opposite Riverbank Estate near South B, for one year. She buys and sells maize and other cereals, which are milled into flour for sale.

The announcement of a fuel price increase has begun to hit her and other businesses that rely on diesel hard. “I have been using five litres of diesel for one mill and three litres for the other posho mill every day to run the two machines, spending about Sh3,500. I also pay for transport to bring the cereals from City Stadium up to this place,” she said during an interview yesterday.

She added: “With the increase in fuel prices, I will have no option but to add Sh5 on top of the Sh20 that I charge to mill a 1kg tin and a 2.5kg tin, raising it from Sh30 to Sh35. I will also have to increase the price of maize.”

Campaign promises

Rose called on the government through President Ruto to remember his 2022 campaign promises of uplifting small business owners.

“Let him honour his promise, and if he listens to us and helps by reducing the cost of fuel, we shall appreciate it,” she said.

The majority of low-end estates in Nairobi depend on milled maize flour for ugali and porridge.

Other businesses that will be hit hard are factories involved in manufacturing, where machines run on diesel. This will likely lead to an increase in the prices of manufactured goods.

Rose is not alone. Transport operators moving goods across Nairobi have also been affected. Most use pick-ups and lorries, which run on diesel.

We find Lenny Mbugua and Leonard Ndichu, who operate in Nairobi West, seated, engaging in a chat due to lack of customers.

“We have been really affected as operators in the transport sector. Customers are not willing to increase transport charges. When we tell them fuel has increased, they decide to leave,” said Mbugua.

He added: “For instance, in the morning, when I transport goods worth Sh3,000, I have to buy fuel worth Sh1,200, up from Sh700 I used before.”

Mbugua, who has been in the transport business for 20 years called for a reduction in diesel cost. “Diesel has not been at par with petrol like now, with both above Sh200, yet it plays a crucial role in transport, which affects the cost of living. I urge President Ruto to see what can be done to reduce diesel prices because it increases the burden of the high cost of living,” he said.

“Everyone is complaining and therefore we cannot save anything. We are working hand to mouth,” said Ndichu.

Similarly, a spot check in Rift Valley revealed that the sudden increase has placed an unbearable burden on daily wage earners.

“Earlier, prices were raised, and now there is another steep hike. It is becoming impossible to manage household expenses,” said Rose Naini from Narok town.

Another resident lamented the spike in fuel prices, calling it “an injustice against people”, and said household finances would be deeply affected by the rising cost.

Peter Katam, a resident of Mau Narok, pointed out that rising fuel prices had added to financial stress, hitting low-income families the hardest.

With limited job opportunities and already high inflation, many fear that the latest fuel price hike will trigger further increases in the cost of essential goods and services.

In Trans Mara sub-county, boda boda operators in Emurua Dikirr expressed frustration over the hike in fuel prices.

Joseph Rutoh, who leads a group of riders, said they had been forced to raise fares, a move causing frequent disputes with passengers.

Many commuters are rejecting the new charges, leading to altercations at stages across the constituency.

“We had high hopes recently when we saw President William Ruto meeting other Heads of State abroad. We thought the cost of living would finally go down,” Rutoh said.

Dennis Cheruyot, a boda boda rider, acknowledged government statements that oil exists in Turkana. He appealed to President Ruto to fast-track extraction and refining so Kenya can join the ranks of oil-exporting countries.

“If the oil is really there in Turkana, let the President move quickly. Kenya should be supplying oil to others, not buying everything expensively,” Cheruyot said.

Residents are already feeling the impact. Paul Langat, a resident of Murkan village, said he was shocked when a boda boda rider demanded Sh250 to take him to Emurua Dikirr Hospital, up from the usual Sh100 fare.

“I was stunned. The cost of transport is now out of reach for many of us,” Langat said.

Woke citizens

Residents have appealed to President Ruto to intervene urgently on fuel prices, warning that the rising cost of living could cost the government votes in the 2027 General Election.

“People are watching. If nothing changes, the cost of living will make citizens withhold their votes,” they said.

Commuters and motorists in Nakuru County also expressed frustration, insisting the increment would affect not only transport but also the prices of basic goods, tightening household budgets.

Dennis Kipkemoi, a driver, said the increase had disrupted business operations, unlike before when customers boarded without difficulty.

The driver, who plies the Nakuru–Kisumu route, said fares had increased from Sh600 to Sh1,000.

“Initially, we used to get passengers easily and a vehicle would be full within no time; now we have to convince them to travel with us,” he said.

Joseph Kimani, a Nakuru resident, said he had been paying Sh50 from Naka Estate to town, only to be shocked by the increase.

“Honestly, Epra’s move is affecting us. We used to pay Sh50, but now it is Sh100, which is unfortunate because learners using public transport will be greatly affected,” he said.

In the Mount Kenya region, several filling stations in Murang’a closed on Thursday, two hours after EPRA announced new fuel prices, reopening shortly after midnight.

Motorists who expected to take advantage of the old prices were caught by surprise as stations shut down operations.

Peter Ngigi, a motorist travelling to Nairobi from Othaya at 11pm, said he was shocked when petrol stations closed, with attendants citing instructions from owners to switch to new prices.

“The move was uncalled for as I expected to refill while travelling with my family after a function,” said Ngigi.

Mwangi Wanyoike, a taxi driver in Murang’a, said the closure was unexpected and caused inconvenience to motorists in transit.

“The government should take action against those operators who caused challenges to motorists,” said Wanyoike.

On fares, some public service vehicle operators along the Murang’a–Nairobi route maintained Sh350, while those in rural areas increased fares by Sh50.

Coast residents and businesspeople also protested the rising cost of fuel, saying it would worsen the cost of living and lead to business losses.

Hoteliers, boda boda and tuk-tuk operators urged the government to reduce fuel prices to protect the economy from further decline.

Report by Benard Lusigi, Okumu Modachi, Jackline Inyanji, Rodgers Otiso, Anne Atieno, James Omoro, George Sayagie, Peter Kipkemoi, Martin Ndiema, Yvonne Chepkwony, Boniface Gikandi, Phares Mutembei, Marion Kithi, Renson Mnyamwezi, James Wanzala and Philip Mwakio