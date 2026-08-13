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Agribusiness firm steps up tech adoption

By John Maina | Aug. 13, 2026
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Kakuzi CEO Chris Flowers with President William Ruto and Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata at a past event. [FILE]

Listed agribusiness firm Kakuzi has stepped up its agricultural technology (Ag-Tech) adoption strategy as part of an elaborate business development plan.

Managing Director Chris Flowers as part of the Kakuzi Ag-Tech adoption strategy, the firm has established a fully-fledged digital agricultural transformation department to spearhead technology adoption and application across its operating fronts.

Flowers said the department, to be headed by a digital agricultural transformation manager, will enable the firm to accelerate ag-tech ventures necessary for its transition to climate-smart agriculture.

“The Kakuzi ag-tech journey is firmly on course and is anchored on several sustainability initiatives and resilient agronomy practices that we continue to embed across all operations,” Flowers said.

He added, “As we face more and more uncertainty and unpredictability in our traditional climatic patterns, it is essential that agriculture adapts and adopts new technology.”

Among other initiatives, Kakuzi is actively implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics solutions to improve decision-making and operational performance.

For example, Flowers said, the Kakuzi macadamia processing plant already incorporates an AI-powered intelligent optical sorting system that automates macadamia nut grading to boost production quality.

The firm is also deploying the latest ag-tech technology in the fields alongside enhanced drone security surveillance systems, he added.

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Kakuzi PLC Agricultural Technology Agritech
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