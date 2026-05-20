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PS Omollo warns criminal gangs against infiltrating protests

By Edwin Nyarangi | May. 20, 2026
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Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo during an empowerment meeting with bodaboda riders at Homa Bay High School. [James Omoro, Standard]

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has warned criminal gangs infiltrating demonstrations of stern action.

Omollo said that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, this right must be exercised in a manner that does not affect the rights of others.

Speaking in Nairobi, the PS said programmes were being conducted by his ministry in preparation for the next General Election.

Omollo noted that the National Police Service had a shortage of 25,000 Police Officers when the current government came into office.

"The National government has already trained 10,000 police officers and hopes that Parliament will consider a request for more funds to recruit the remaining 15,000 to reach the required 25,000 officers to ensure we have enough officers to provide security," he said.

He acknowledged that the nationwide matatu strike disrupted the movement of people and criminal elements took over in some areas.

Omollo lauded the talks between the National Treasury, Ministries of Transport and Energy and transport industry stakeholders that resolved of the crisis that threatened to paralyse the economy.

The PS regretted that lives had to be lost, many citizens were injured and property destroyed by some individuals who take advantage of protests to achieve their ulterior moves.

 "The Constitution allows Kenyans to protest while it has safeguards to protect those who may not want to go on strike, the police need to be informed, it is unfortunate that we lost four people and 30 others were injured during the matatus strike, " said Omollo. 

He said that police have been trained to use necessary force to contain crowds and during the fuel protests, there were no reported cases of police excesses. 

 Omollo revealed plans for salary increment for police officers, which will be implemented in three phases.

He said security modernisation programme was being done to ensure that the officers are motivated to do their work according to the law.

 The PS disclosed that there are initiatives to address challenges in the police airwing before the next General Election to ensure that the officers are able to discharge their role with ease, especially in volatile regions of the country.

 "We are currently mapping out areas that are likely to be volatile during the next election cycle to ensure that the necessary measures are in place to ensure that law and order is maintained," said Omollo. 

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