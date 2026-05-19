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A night of terror as goons loot, vandalise business premises in Murang'a

By Boniface Gikandi | May. 19, 2026
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A business premise that was vandalised by goons in Murang'a on May 18, 2026. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard] 

Traders are counting losses after goons broke into business premises and looted goods on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, businesses remained closed after property worth millions of shillings was vandalised.

At Equity Bank, Cooperative Bank, and NCBA, the window panes were shuttered after goons attempted to gain entry.

A spot check by The Standard revealed that many shops and Maguna’s Wholesale had been broken into and valuables were stolen.

Hell broke loose at around 7.30pm when the goons clashed with the police after they managed to enter Murang’a town following a day of demonstrations in Mukuyu market and Kwa Maji area.

Meanwhile, protesters barricaded the Nakuru–Nyahururu Road, between Nakuru and Maili Sita, forcing residents to walk long distances on Monday.

A truck belonging to a Chinese contractor involved in the construction of the Rironi–Mau Summit Expressway was set ablaze by protesting youths.

Protests in Nakuru, Narok, Eldoret and Nyandarua disrupted transport as matatu operators and residents lit bonfires and barricaded major roads.

Commuters were left stranded as many roads became impassable. Residents questioned why the government had not provided a solution to rising fuel prices.

While in Nairobi, more than 200 people were arrested in connection with countrywide protests that brought the capital city to a standstill.

Nairobi County Police Commander Issa Mohamud described some of the activities witnessed on some roads as criminal acts.

He said six officers were injured and several of their vehicles were damaged by angry protestors.

“Five police vehicles were damaged, one private vehicle, six police officers were injured and 225 people have been arrested,” Mohamud told journalists.

“We call upon the public that they should not accept being used by criminal elements or political actors, Nairobi will not be taken hostage by lawlessness and we will not allow criminals to hijack public spaces or destroy properties,” he added. 

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Murang'a Fuel Protests Fuel Hike Protests Cooperative Bank Police Commander Issa Mohamud
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