Family of late gospel artiste demands answers

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Gospel musicial Rachel Wandeto was attacked in Mwiki, Kasarani and succumbed to her injuries while at hospital. [Courtesy]

The family of a musician killed last week is asking for thorough investigations to reveal the circumstances surrounding her death.

It is alleged that three people attacked Rachael Wandeto with an unknown liquid on Saturday in Mwiki, Kasarani, as she walked home.

The gospel artiste and a mother of two was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital with about 75 per cent burn injuries, but died on Monday.

Her death has attracted a lot of attention, including claims she was attacked over President William Ruto’s tattoo on her body, claims the family say cannot be confirmed yet.

“A lot has been said in regards to her death, but as family, we don’t want to take sides until the detectives conclude their investigations,” said her elder sister, Susan.

“At the moment, we cannot say her death was because of her political stance or not. As a family, we are seeking justice.”

The family, including the widower, recorded statements with detectives after the case was taken over by the homicide department to allow a postmortem to be conducted.

Earlier, a section of MPs petitioned Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to speed up the investigations.

Speaking at the KNH morgue after meeting the family, the leaders called for justice.

They appealed to human rights organisations to stand firmly against politically motivated violence.