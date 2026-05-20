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Rights groups threaten strike over rising femicide cases

By Mike Kihaki | May. 20, 2026
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Rights groups protest the death of Rachael Muthoni at Kenyatta National Hospital Farewell Home in Nairobi on May 20, 2026.. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A coalition of women’s rights organisations, legal bodies, youth movements and human rights defenders  has issued the government with a 40-day ultimatum to take decisive action against the growing cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in the country.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, the organisations warned that failure by the State to address the crisis would trigger nationwide peaceful protests and strategic court action aimed at compelling authorities to protect women and girls.

The statement was signed by key organisations including the Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya, Law Society of Kenya, Kenya Human Rights Commission and Kenya Women Parliamentary Association.

The coalition said public anger over the increasing killings and abuse of women had continued to grow, accusing the government of moving too slowly in responding to the crisis.

According to the groups, delayed investigations, weak prosecutions and  inadequate support systems for survivors have contributed to the continued rise in violence against women and girls.

“The Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage should quickly establish a rapid response team to assist in reporting GBV and femicide cases, provide legal aid and psychosocial support, and offer referrals for survivors and victims’ families,” the statement read.

The organisations also urged President William Ruto’s administration to launch a nationwide anti-GBV campaign aimed at tackling the root causes of violence, challenging harmful stereotypes and encouraging the public to report abuse cases.

They further called on the National Police Service to establish specialised units to handle GBV and femicide cases, strengthen evidence collection and preservation, and regularly update the public on the progress of investigations and prosecutions.

“This includes how they collect and preserve evidence, the progress of investigations, and criminal penalties for those found guilty,” the statement added.

The coalition also demanded the establishment of one-stop GBV response centres in counties with high prevalence rates. 

The proposed centres would provide rescue services, shelters, rehabilitation homes, medical and forensic support, legal aid and psychosocial care for survivors and affected families.

The groups warned that if their demands are not met within the next 40 days, they will mobilise nationwide demonstrations led by grassroots women, civil society organisations and male champions advocating for women’s rights.

They also threatened to file a Strategic Interest Litigation case seeking to compel the government to take “real and proactive steps to prevent, investigate, punish and provide remedies” for violence against women and girls.

“We urge all stakeholders to take immediate, coordinated and measurable action to prevent more loss of life. Every delay means another tragedy that could have been avoided,” the statement said.

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Femicide Cases in Kenya Femicide Report Femicide Femicide Kenya 2025
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