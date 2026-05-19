Tension in Kitengela as goons take control during fuel protests

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Protestors block the Nairobi Namanga road at kitengela town during the fuel hike demonstrations.[Peterson Githaiga,Standard]

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed in Kitengela, Kajiado County, during the fuel hike protests.

What was thought to be a peaceful demonstration to push the government to reduce the full prices turned chaotic with goons taking control of the highly populated town.

Several business outlets were looted as hundreds of youth turned up to demonstrate as early as 7 am.

The Nairobi -Namanga highway that connects Kenya with Tanzania remained impassable during the entire day's protest.

Hundreds of youths had barricaded the highway with huge stones and lit bonfires. Transport along the highway was paralysed for the better part of the day.

All businesses along the highway were also closed, while tourists headed to Amboseli National Park were forced to cancel their trips following the unrest.

Learners from nearby schools were also returned home by their parents as the rioting escalated near the institutions.

During the protest, hundreds of goons invaded a Coca-Cola Depot, where they went away with drinks worth millions of shillings.

The goons later stole mobile phones and accessories in several shops after breaking in.

Anti-riot police officers from the nearby Kitengela police station fought the looters, dispersing them using teargas gangsters, but later re-grouped.

Isinya police boss Simon Lakitali said his officers were on a high alert and would do everything possible to protect the properties.

"What do we do? Following the hike in petrol, all other commodities have become very expensive. I lost my job last month at the Export Processing Zone (EPZ). I had nothing to eat," posed Solomon Makau.

Residents interviewed by the Standard said they were shocked by this. situation, urging the government to enforce security in the area.

"Although we are all aggrieved by the government decision to hike the fuel prices, people should not take advantage of the situation; it should be a peaceful procession, but not thuggery," said Juma Mwangozi, a resident.

"This is very sad. Why have we allowed goons to infiltrate our beloved town? Is our home a peaceful place? We need to act. It's quite unfortunate," said Mary Waithira, a resident.

She said security matters in Kitengela town need to be strengthened very quickly, otherwise these goons will cause more damage to society.

"Kitengela has had a peaceful reputation over the years that is silently being eroded as we watch. Soon, this reputation shall surpass all the goodwill that was once an admirable town," said James Ole Konana.

He said this is the same way Kenya lost its taste for investors, as the unrest is too costly and will drive up the cost of leaving once the dust has settled.