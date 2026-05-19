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Blame Ruto for high fuel prices, says Gachagua

By Fred Kagonye | May. 19, 2026
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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blamed President William Ruto for the high fuel prices, accusing the government of burdening Kenyans with rising living costs.

Speaking in London on Tuesday, May 19, Gachagua alleged that Ruto was benefiting from the crisis while many Kenyans struggled with the rising cost of fuel and electricity.

“The pump price was increased last month, and Kenyans kept quiet. Mr William Ruto mistook the silence of Kenyans for complacency and this month increased the price of super petrol by Sh16.65 per litre and diesel by Sh46.29 per litre,” he said.

He averred that the latest increase had pushed petrol prices to Sh214.25 per litre and diesel to Sh242.92, describing the prices as unprecedented.

The Democracy for Citizens Party leader said the rising fuel and electricity costs were unbearable for many Kenyans already grappling with economic hardship.

Gachagua also called on police to protect demonstrators during Monday and Tuesday protests over the high cost of living. The protests left four people dead and at least 30 others injured.

“Allow me to pass my deepest sympathies to the Kenyans who lost their lives yesterday in the call for justice and wish a quick recovery to those injured.”

Despite the fuel price increases, Gachagua said some Kenyans were also dealing with the effects of adulterated and substandard fuel.

He criticised Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Treasury CS John Mbadi and Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi over remarks they made on Monday, accusing them of reducing a national issue to ethnic profiling. “How do you reduce a national conversation and national outrage by the people of Kenya to ethnic profiling?” Gachagua posed.

He questioned why the Kenya Kwanza administration was failing to listen to taxpayers, saying many Kenyans had reached a breaking point due to the rising cost of living.

“The one-week strike suspension is just a decoy; there will be no negotiations. I urge the transport sector and Kenyans to continue agitating until there is justice. It is no longer sustainable to run many businesses in Kenya,” he said.

Gachagua also criticised Ruto’s foreign trips, saying the president should focus more on domestic challenges.

He condemned the use of goons to loot businesses, extort motorists and destroy property during demonstrations, calling on those responsible to stop the acts.

“I urge Kenyans not to give in to Mr William Ruto. We must stop him from sucking the last pint of blood remaining in our veins,” he said.

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