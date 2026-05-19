Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Relief for commuters as matatu strike suspended for one week

By David Njaaga | May. 19, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen adrersses a press conference alongside his Energy counterpart Opiyo Wandayi  and matatu sector players in Nairobi on Wednesday, May 19, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard] 

Matatu operators have suspended a nationwide strike for one week following negotiations with the government to allow high-level talks to continue.

In a press conference on Tuesday, May 19, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the suspension takes effect immediately and will run until Tuesday, May 26, as both sides seek an agreement.

"Following consultations, it was agreed there was a need for negotiations at a high level within one week between now and May 26 and the strike is suspended to allow for negotiations," said Murkomen.

Transport stakeholders said they agreed to resume operations during the talks and urged operators to return to work to avoid further disruption.

"We are glad negotiations have started in earnest, and grievances have been noted by the government," noted Kushian Muchiri, chairperson of the Association of Matatu Transport Owners.

"On behalf of the association, we urge all operators to resume operations immediately to help Kenyans resume normal activities, but within seven days, we will have direction," Muchiri added.

Federation of Public Transport Sector chairman Edwin Mukabanah apologised to commuters affected by the two-day strike and said talks had intensified since Monday.

"We would like to apologise to customers inconvenienced by the strike. We have had serious conversations since yesterday, and we want to give negotiations a chance," said Mukabanah, adding that the strike would return if the government failed to act within the agreed period.

"If this is not taken seriously within the time agreed, the strike will be back," Mukabanah warned.

The agreement follows government efforts to stabilise transport costs amid global fuel price pressures linked to geopolitical tensions.

Authorities said fuel subsidies and tax adjustments had been used to cushion consumers, including a Sh10 reduction in the price of diesel and Sh12 billion in subsidies applied over two months.

In an earlier statement, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki cautioned against violence and destruction of property during disputes, saying such actions undermine national interests.

"The use of violence, brazen armed robberies, arson and destruction of public and private property by criminal groups threatens our national interests and jeopardises the future of our nation," Kindiki observed. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Matatu Strike Kipchumba Murkomen Fuel Protests Kithure Kindiki
.

Latest Stories

Africa Summit win for Kenya and continent, but on whose terms?
Africa Summit win for Kenya and continent, but on whose terms?
Opinion
By Victor Chesang
2 mins ago
Under-20 talents to face off in battle for tickets to world event in Eugene
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
17 mins ago
Government is lying about the real reason behind current fuel crisis
Opinion
By Godfrey Osotsi
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's jet-set lifestyle sparks fury as hustlers suffer on the ground
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Ruto's jet-set lifestyle sparks fury as hustlers suffer on the ground
Did they have to die? Kin of fuel protests victims demand justice
By David Odongo, Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 2 hrs ago
Did they have to die? Kin of fuel protests victims demand justice
IMF saw it coming: How global lender predicted Kenya's fuel protests
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
IMF saw it coming: How global lender predicted Kenya's fuel protests
Hustlers pay heavy price for transport chaos
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Hustlers pay heavy price for transport chaos
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved