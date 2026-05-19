Relief for commuters as matatu strike suspended for one week

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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen adrersses a press conference alongside his Energy counterpart Opiyo Wandayi and matatu sector players in Nairobi on Wednesday, May 19, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Matatu operators have suspended a nationwide strike for one week following negotiations with the government to allow high-level talks to continue.

In a press conference on Tuesday, May 19, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the suspension takes effect immediately and will run until Tuesday, May 26, as both sides seek an agreement.

"Following consultations, it was agreed there was a need for negotiations at a high level within one week between now and May 26 and the strike is suspended to allow for negotiations," said Murkomen.

Transport stakeholders said they agreed to resume operations during the talks and urged operators to return to work to avoid further disruption.

"We are glad negotiations have started in earnest, and grievances have been noted by the government," noted Kushian Muchiri, chairperson of the Association of Matatu Transport Owners.

"On behalf of the association, we urge all operators to resume operations immediately to help Kenyans resume normal activities, but within seven days, we will have direction," Muchiri added.

Federation of Public Transport Sector chairman Edwin Mukabanah apologised to commuters affected by the two-day strike and said talks had intensified since Monday.

"We would like to apologise to customers inconvenienced by the strike. We have had serious conversations since yesterday, and we want to give negotiations a chance," said Mukabanah, adding that the strike would return if the government failed to act within the agreed period.

"If this is not taken seriously within the time agreed, the strike will be back," Mukabanah warned.

The agreement follows government efforts to stabilise transport costs amid global fuel price pressures linked to geopolitical tensions.

Authorities said fuel subsidies and tax adjustments had been used to cushion consumers, including a Sh10 reduction in the price of diesel and Sh12 billion in subsidies applied over two months.

In an earlier statement, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki cautioned against violence and destruction of property during disputes, saying such actions undermine national interests.

"The use of violence, brazen armed robberies, arson and destruction of public and private property by criminal groups threatens our national interests and jeopardises the future of our nation," Kindiki observed.