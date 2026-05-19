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Kabondo Kasipul MP says Rachel Wandetto's death reflects rising femicide cases

By Elvis Ogina | May. 19, 2026
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Eva Obara during a recent Education Committee meeting at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara has said she is deeply saddened by the death of gospel singer Rachel Wandetto, after a brutal attack..

Obara said the incident is a stark reminder of the disturbing rise in cases of femicide involving young girls and women across our country.

She regretted that many families are being forced to mourn loved ones whose lives are cut short by senseless violence.

“I condemn, in the strongest terms possible, all forms of violence against women and girls. I call for swift investigations, full accountability for those responsible, and urgent national action to protect women and girls from further harm,” she said.

“I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to defending the dignity, safety and rights of women and girls. The fight against femicide must be treated as an urgent national priority,” she added.

Wandetto was attacked and set ablaze by unknown assailants in Mwiki, Nairobi.

She succumbed to severe burn injuries sustained during the May 15, 2026, attack along Obama Road where she was accosted while running errands.

The singer attracted public attention after tattooing President William Ruto’s face and the phrase “Two Terms” on her body in a show of political support.

According to police reports, Wandeto was attacked by a group of men who allegedly accused her of benefiting financially from her political persuasion.

In a video shared online before her death, Wandeto recounted the ordeal, saying she had been approached by three men while delivering a parcel.

 “They told me that I had decided to eat Ruto’s money all by myself,” she said.

She alleged that the men dragged her to a secluded section of the road and demanded money from her before pouring a flammable substance, believed to be petrol, on her body and setting her on fire.

“They poured something on me, lit a match and ran away. I didn’t have any money on my phone at the time,” she said.

Good Samaritans rushed her to Uzima Uhai Hospital before she was referred to KNH due to the severity of her injuries.   

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