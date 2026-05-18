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Police clash with protesters as fuel price protests spread

By Mate Tongola | May. 18, 2026
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Youths protesting against the rising fuel prices barricade sections of the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway at Free Area. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Police across several counties were on Monday engaged in running battles with protesters as demonstrations over rising fuel prices intensified, disrupting transport and business operations on major roads.

In Kitengea, officers lobbed teargas canisters at demonstrators who had barricaded the Nairobi - Namanga Highway and lit bonfires on the roadway, bringing traffic to a standstill as the fuel hike protests gained momentum.

Protestors along the Nairobi - Namanga highway. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

A similar incident was reported in Nyeri County, where police were forced to disperse suspected goons who attempted to break into a supermarket and nearby shops amid ongoing demonstrations by PSV operators in Nyeri town.

In Nandi County, police removed stones and wooden planks used to block the Kapsabet–Chavakali Road, as authorities worked to reopen key transport routes disrupted by the protests.

Along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway at Free Area, youths protesting against high fuel prices and harsh economic conditions lit bonfires and burned tyres, paralysing traffic. Anti-riot police engaged them in running battles and used teargas to disperse the crowds.

Police forced to lob teargas to disperse suspected goons who attempted to break into a supermarket in Nyeri town. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

In Kiambu County, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Kamwangi led an operation to disperse crowds at Kamwangi Market in Gatundu North, restoring calm after a road blockade.

Traffic later resumed at Rupingazi Bridge along the Embu - Nairobi Highway after a temporary blockade. Authorities also responded to tensions along the Muthatari–Siakago Road, where disruptions were reported.

Embu County Commissioner Jack Odhiambo confirmed that security agencies were managing multiple flashpoints in the region as order was gradually restored.

Meanwhile, transport remained paralysed in parts of Laikipia County, with major highways disrupted. Motorists were advised to avoid the Nyahururu–Rumuruti Highway and the Lamuria Route as security agencies moved to clear roadblocks.

Laikipia County Commissioner Duncan Muyesu said police were working to restore normalcy and ensure safe passage along affected routes as demonstrations continued to flare in various areas.

More to follow...

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