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From cooking ugali to jogging and podium rebuke, the light side of Macron

By Peter Muiruri | May. 13, 2026
France President Emmanuel Macron taking a selfie with Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge in Nairobi.[ Courtesy]

When French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Nairobi for a high-level summit on Sunday, few people expected that he would trade his designer suits for running apparel or a chef’s apron.

In the city, it was not his motorcade that first caught attention, but more the sportsman in him as he matched pace with Kenya’s finest.

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