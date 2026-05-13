From cooking ugali to jogging and podium rebuke, the light side of Macron

France President Emmanuel Macron taking a selfie with Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge in Nairobi.[ Courtesy]

When French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Nairobi for a high-level summit on Sunday, few people expected that he would trade his designer suits for running apparel or a chef’s apron.

In the city, it was not his motorcade that first caught attention, but more the sportsman in him as he matched pace with Kenya’s finest.