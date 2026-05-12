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Wetang'ula tells Uhuru to act as a Statesman amid opposition criticism

By Jackline Inyanji | May. 12, 2026
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Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula. [Esther Jeruto, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula says retired President Uhuru Kenyatta risks ruining his legacy and respect if he continues to undermine the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking at his home in Bungoma while hosting a delegation of more than 1,000 people from Webuye East Constituency, Wetang’ula told former president Uhuru to act as a statesman and support national unity. The delegation included elders, opinion leaders, women, youth, and other stakeholders.

Wetang’ula said it was unfortunate that Uhuru was joining leaders he described as disgruntled and distracting President William Ruto from delivering on his mandate.

“When a country goes astray, we expect senior leaders, including retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, to help restore order. But how can you do that when you appear biased, always complaining, and calling people names?” Wetangula posed.

Wetang’ula further urged Uhuru to follow the example of former presidents and allow the current administration to govern without interference.

“We respect you as a retired president, but respect goes both ways. Former Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi allowed you to serve peacefully. In the same spirit, allow the current president to serve,” Wetangula noted.

Webuye East MP Martin Pepela echoed the speakers' sentiment, noting that despite growing political divisions in Bungoma ahead of the 2027 General Election, he encouraged residents to work with leaders from other regions to strengthen their political influence.

“If you want to go far, walk with others. For us to succeed as a constituency, we must work with others. President Ruto supported you for many years. Out of respect for the nation and the respect he gave you, allow him to serve Kenyans,” Pepela noted.

Wetang’ula also urged Bungoma residents to support President Ruto’s bid for a second term, saying it would ensure ongoing development projects are completed.

“The work will continue if we support the President’s second-term bid. We are working together with UDA in Kenya, Kwanza and ODM under the broad-based government arrangement. Our message is two terms,” he said.

He also repeated his ambition to run for president in 2032 after Ruto’s expected second term. “My people, let us work together to ensure Ruto gets a second term in 2027, then in 2032 we will rise to the occasion,” he said.

Former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga called for unity among leaders. “We want leaders who unite people. People who reason together walk the journey together,” he said.

Residents at the meeting thanked Wetang’ula for supporting reforms in the sugar sector, which they said had helped revive struggling sugar factories. However, they raised concerns about irregular cane harvesting by millers and investors, saying it was causing losses for farmers.

“I have engaged MPS and investors; we do not want selective harvesting. Farmers must benefit fairly. This irregular system of permits and harvesting must end,” he said.

He also urged residents to ignore leaders opposing government reforms for political reasons and instead take advantage of reduced farm input costs and agricultural reforms.

Wetang’ula assured residents that no leader would be imposed on them and that they would freely elect leaders of their choice.

The meeting was the first in a series of engagements expected to strengthen Wetangula's political support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Last week, he also hosted teachers and religious leaders from Bungoma County, where he called for support for the Kenya Kwanza administration and the broad-based government arrangement for a second term.

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National Speaker Moses Wetangula 2027 General Election Ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta President William Ruto
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