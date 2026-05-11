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Court blocks Wetang'ula from suspending MP Wamboka as PIC Chair

By Nancy Gitonga | May. 11, 2026
Court rules that Bumula MP Jack Wamboka was denied a fair hearing. [File, Standard]

Bumula MP Jack Wanami Wamboka got a major reprieve after the High Court halted the National Assembly Speaker’s decision to suspend him from chairing the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education over bribery allegations.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, May 11, 2026, Justice Gregory Mutai found that Wamboka was denied a fair hearing before the disciplinary action was taken against him, a finding that raised serious constitutional red flags over the Speaker's April 22, 2026 decision.

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