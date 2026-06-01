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Three escape unhurt after aircraft mishap in Maasai Mara

By George Sayagie | Jun. 1, 2026
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Three people escaped unhurt on Monday morning after a private aircraft experienced a landing gear malfunction and veered off the runway while landing at Olkiombo Airstrip in the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

According to a police report, the aircraft registration number 5Y-XCB had departed from Nairobi and was attempting to land at the airstrip at about 10 am when its nose landing gear failed to lock down.

The pilot, Captain Mark Ross, quickly switched off the engine after the plane touched down and veered to the right side of the runway.

The aircraft eventually came to a stop about 50 meters from the runway.

A witness who was at the airstrip said the aircraft appeared to be experiencing difficulties moments before landing.

"The plane was coming in normally, but when it touched the ground, we noticed it leaning forward and moving off the runway. Fortunately, the pilot managed to control it and stopped it safely," said the witness.

Another witness praised the pilot's quick response, saying: "There was a brief moment of concern, but the pilot switched off the engine immediately after the aircraft veered off the runway. Everyone on board got out safely, which was a huge relief."

Captain Ross, his wife Margaret Mungai, and Claire Clark, a staff member at Serengeti Camp, escaped without injuries and proceeded to Serengeti Camp as authorities begun investigations.

Officers from the Kenya Police Service, Tourist Police Unit and National Police Reservists visited the site and documented the occurrence.

The aircraft remained at the scene as investigations and recovery arrangements got underway.

The incident occurred at Olkiombo Airstrip, a key aviation gateway serving tourists visiting the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the extent of damage to the aircraft, but preliminary reports indicate that the mishap was caused by the failure of the nose landing gear to deploy properly during landing. 

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Related Topics

Olkiombo Airstrip Maasai Mara National Reserve Tourist Police Unit Serengeti Camp
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