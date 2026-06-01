MPs promise to address harassment of fishermen in Lake Victoria

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National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security team ley Joseph Kahangara during a fact finding mission in Homa Bay Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

A parliamentary committee has promised to intervene and ensure security is beefed up in Lake Victoria to cushion Kenyan fishermen from harassment by authorities from neighbouring countries.

Harassment of Kenyan fishermen in Lake Victoria is a serious issue that has bedeviled fishermen in Lake Victoria for years.

A number of fishermen have complained of being forced to eat raw fish when they are arrested by authorities from Uganda and Tanzania.

During such raids, the fishermen end up losing their fish and fishing gear to the attackers.

At times, the fishermen end up being fined by authorities from neighbouring countries over unclear reasons.

The problem has attracted the attention of leaders and government officials since Homa Bay County has about 80 per cent of Lake Victoria on the Kenyans side.

In a meeting with the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security, Homa Bay Deputy County Commissioner Charles Mwayaya raised concern over the harassment of fishermen, saying this was affecting the economy of the county.

The MPs who included Joseph Kahangara (Lari), Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), Fred Kapondi (Mount Elgon) and Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Rep Caroline Ng’elechei promised to push the Executive to ensure the issues are addressed.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Kahangara said they were going to factor resources for improving security in Lake Victoria in the 2026/2027 financial year budget.

He noted that the budget will include allocation for deployment of more Kenya Coastguard Service officers, buying more patrol boats and equipment.

“We have noted the insecurity of Lake Victoria with a lot of concerns because that is where many residents draw their livelihood. We are going to push this issue into the budget so that it can be addressed,” Kahangara said.

Shortage of police vehicles was another issue that was discussed. It emerged that many police stations lacked vehicles, impeding officers’ ability to respond to emergencies.

Kaluma said they agreed to address the challenges affecting police operations.

“We have also had a complaint that our police stations lack vehicles. This is one of the issues the committee has agreed to address because the security of our people matters a lot, both on land and in Lake Victoria,” he said.

Other issues raised during the meeting included challenges affecting the office of the Registrar of Persons and Civil Registrar’s Office, which affects the issuance of national identity cards and birth certificates.

“Maisha number will sort out some of the issues in the registration. But the others will be addressed through the budget,” Kahangara said.