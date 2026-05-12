Uhuru in Uganda for Museveni swearing in for a seventh term

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Uhuru Kenyatta received by Amb Katureebe Tayebwa alongside Amb Kipkosgei Toroitich upon his arrival in Uganda. [Courtesy, OFPP]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Kampala, Uganda, where he will be joining regional leaders, government officials and dignitaries for the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni scheduled for Tuesday.

In a statement shared on his official X account, the former President confirmed his arrival in Uganda, noting that he was received upon landing by senior diplomatic officials in readiness for the swearing in of President Museveni, who has been in power for the last 40 years.

“President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta, the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya, has arrived in Kampala to join fellow leaders, government officials and dignitaries for the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,” read the statement. Uhuru Kenyatta with Amb Katureebe Tayebwa in Uganda. [Courtesy, OFPP]

President Museveni was re-elected during Uganda’s General Elections held on January 15 this year, extending his long tenure in office that began in 1986 with the inauguration ceremony formally marking the start of his new term, with Uganda hosting dignitaries for the event.

Museveni’s Inauguration ceremony for his seventh term is expected to bring together heads of state from across the African Continent, senior government officials and international guests, reflecting Uganda’s continued engagement in regional diplomacy and cooperation.

Museveni’s leadership has seen him retain office through successive electoral cycles, including multiple re-elections under Uganda’s multi-party system, with his most recent victory confirming his position as one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

Uhuru Kenyatta with Treasury CS John Mbadi. [Courtesy, OFPP]

Ahead of the inauguration, preparations in Kampala have been underway to host delegations from across the region, with security and protocol arrangements made for visiting dignitaries, with the event expected to highlight Uganda’s regional partnerships across the continent.

Uhuru’s attendance underscores continued diplomatic ties between Kenya and Uganda, with both countries maintaining strong cooperation on trade, infrastructure and regional stability within the East African Community framework.

Babirye Babalanda, the Minister of the Presidency in Uganda, in a press conference held at Uganda Media Centre, said that the ceremony will take place in a colourful function at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds that will attract Heads of State, members of revolutionary political parties in Africa and abroad, local and international dignitaries, as well as Ugandan citizens.

“The National Resistance Movement has been able to preserve peace for 40 years, which no previous government has ever achieved. This has been done by emphasising interests such as business, markets, and services rather than identity, rights, religion, sectarianism, and gender equality,” said Babalinda.

The Minister said that Museveni’s visionary leadership has enabled the NRM Government to unite Ugandans politically and create strong national institutions like the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Uganda Police Force (UPF) and Uganda Prisons Service