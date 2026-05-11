Uhuru in Uganda for Museveni's inauguration

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Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Kampala, Uganda for President Yoweri Museveni inauguration on May 11, 2026. [FPCS]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Kampala, Uganda, ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremony of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, scheduled for Tuesday.

Kenyatta is among several Heads of State, senior government officials, diplomats and international delegates expected to attend the ceremony following Museveni’s re-election during Uganda’s General Elections held on January 15, 2026.

The event marks the beginning of another presidential term for Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

According to a statement from the Office of the 4th President of Kenya, Kenyatta was received upon arrival in Kampala by Ambassador Katureebe Tayebwa alongside Ambassador Kipkosgei Toroitich.

In a statement shared on social media, Kenyatta confirmed his arrival and engagement with other officials.

“Kenyatta has arrived in Kampala to join fellow leaders, government officials, and dignitaries for the Presidential inauguration ceremony of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni… The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow, 12th May 2026, in Kampala,” he said.

He added that upon arrival, he was received by Amb. Katureebe Tayebwa and Amb. Kipkosgei Toroitich, and also briefly interacted with Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, who was travelling back to Nairobi from Uganda. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta arrive in Kampala, Uganda for President Museveni's Inauguration on May 11, 2026. [FPCS]

The former Kenyan leader is expected to participate in the inauguration alongside other regional and global dignitaries.

Uganda has intensified preparations for the ceremony, with heightened security measures in Kampala and surrounding areas as the country prepares to host a large number of foreign delegations.

The swearing-in is expected to take place on Tuesday, officially ushering in Museveni’s new term in office.

Regional cooperation and diplomatic engagement within the East African Community are expected to feature prominently during the event, especially on matters of trade, security, infrastructure development and economic integration.

Since leaving office, Kenyatta has remained actively involved in regional peace and diplomatic efforts, particularly in mediation initiatives within the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region, reinforcing his continued role in African diplomacy.