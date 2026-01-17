×
AUC congratulates Museveni on re-election

By Esther Nyambura | Jan. 17, 2026
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. [AFP]

The African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has congratulated Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni on his re-election.

Museveni won with 71.61 per cent of the votes cast in the presidential election held on January 15.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Youssouf said the African Union Commission “commends the conduct of the elections in Uganda and congratulates Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on his re-election.”

He also praised the role of election observers, singling out former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan for his leadership of the joint African Union, COMESA, and IGAD Election Observation Mission.

“The Chairperson expresses sincere appreciation to H.E. Goodluck Jonathan for his sterling leadership of the mission to Uganda,” the statement added.

Youssouf reiterated the commission’s commitment to promoting democracy and effective governance across Africa.

.

.

