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Bus ferrying ammunition from Lamu to Nairobi intercepted

By Mate Tongola | May. 3, 2026
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Also recovered were two empty AK-47 magazines, two machetes, and a range of General Service Unit items. [DCI, X]

A multi-agency security team has intercepted a passenger bus carrying a cache of ammunition and suspected government stores at Kanyonyoo along the Thika–Garissa Highway.

The bus, registration number KCW 208A, belonging to Buscar Sacco, was travelling from Lamu to Nairobi when officers flagged it down for a routine inspection.

"A search of the luggage compartment led to the discovery of a suspicious blue metallic box. Inside, officers recovered 19 rounds of 7.62x51mm G3 live ammunition, 116 rounds of 7.62x39mm AK-47 ammunition," DCI revealed in a post on its X platform.

Also recovered were two empty AK-47 magazines, two machetes, and a range of General Service Unit (GSU) items, including ceremonial attire, combat jackets, jungle green trousers and a red beret.

Preliminary investigations indicate the box had been booked as a parcel at the Mokowe booking office in Lamu County for delivery to Nairobi, but lacked sender details, raising concerns over its origin and intended use.

Police arrested the driver, Said Abdulrazak Ahmed Abadalla, and the conductor, Bernard Ochieng Odhiambo, at the scene.

They were taken to Kanyonyoo Police Station alongside the vehicle and the recovered items, where they remain in custody.

DCI added that investigations are ongoing to identify those behind the consignment and to dismantle any criminal network involved.

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