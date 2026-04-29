Officers who served in Haiti to deal with goons ahead of general elections

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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen and IG Douglas Kanja recieve the last group of 150 police officers from Haiti. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

About 1000 officers who were assigned to crack down on gangs in Haiti will be integrated back to join their counterparts to start dealing with goons and other criminal gangs who have been terrorising Kenyans.

They will also be part of teams that will instil order during the 2027 general elections in Kenya, a time when the country is fully charged.

This was part of the remarks by senior officers during the arrival of the last batch of 150 officers who were jetted back on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, in the company of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, among others, to police bosses.

For 669 days, the officers have been restoring order in Haiti in rotation until the last six months, when the country began a transition. The last batch had remained in Haiti to oversee the handover process, playing a key role in a transition that signals a new phase in the country’s prolonged security crisis.

In 2024, when the officers left the country after the blessing of President Ruto, the officers were under the command of Godfrey Otunge, who was named the head of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

The officers were deployed, composed of personnel from four security units of the National Police Service, who were supported by specialists from other security agencies and the Marine Specialists.

“The impact of our presence will be etched in Haiti's history and will be remembered by generations to come. As the first commander bestowed with the heavy task of leading the MSS setup, I can proudly say today that we left Haiti much better than we found it,” Captain Otunge said during the reception

“Our gallant troops managed to open up roads to allow movement of people and goods, ensured learning institutions resumed, re-established confidence in the local Haitian police, re-established the sanction of police training, and most importantly, sustained government operations.

Unfortunately, three officers, Samuel Tomoi, Kautia, Benedict Kabiru Kuria and Kennedy Nzuve lost their lives in the line of duty during the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who accompanied the officers, said the National Security Service will continue to implement the reintegration programme for the returning officers, including the counselling services.

"The work our officers have done in Haiti, and in peacekeeping and security operations in Africa and beyond, has changed how Kenya's security services are seen," Murkomen said

He lauded the officers for restoring state presence in previously inaccessible areas and supported the reopening of schools, hospitals, and businesses.

“We also continue to honour the memory of APC. Samuel Tomoi Kaetuai, APC. Benedict Kabiru, and Cpl. Kennedy Nzuve, who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty,” the CS added

Inspector General Douglas Kanja hailed the officers for managing to restore peace in the country and challenged them to be ready to use the experience gained to protect Kenyans, adding that the officers will be at the forefront in ensuring a peaceful environment during the 2027 general elections.

"This is a very, very important moment for all of us when you join us with a lot of experience that will lead us forward to the next level," Kanja said at the JKIA, where the officers landed

Adding that, " we are looking forward to our after-actual leaving to get the best in what we have acquired in terms of experience and see what is good for us,"

The IG said the experience gained from the mission will also be used to improve training programs.

The 150 officers had remained in Haiti to oversee the handover process, playing a key role in a transition that signals a new phase in the country's prolonged security crisis.