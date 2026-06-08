Wetang'ula tightens grip on Western as Mudavadi stays away from local politics

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is increasingly emerging as the dominant political figure in Western Kenya, steadily consolidating his influence and positioning himself as a potential presidential contender in 2032 amid the absence of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi from the local political scene.
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