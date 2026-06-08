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Malala denies rift with Gachagua amid tension in DCP

By Benard Lusigi | Jun. 8, 2026
DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua (right) and deputy party leader Cleophas Malala during the launch of the party in Nairobi. [File, Standard] 

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) deputy party leader Cleophas Malala has dismissed reports of a rift between him and party leader Rigathi Gachagua, insisting the two remain united despite growing speculation of divisions within the party.

The claims emerge at a time when questions are being raised about the cohesion of both the DCP and the broader United Opposition as political alignments ahead of the 2027 General Election begin to take shape.

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Related Topics

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua Cleophas Malala DCP Rift DAP-K Leader Eugene Wamalwa
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