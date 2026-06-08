Malala denies rift with Gachagua amid tension in DCP

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) deputy party leader Cleophas Malala has dismissed reports of a rift between him and party leader Rigathi Gachagua, insisting the two remain united despite growing speculation of divisions within the party.
The claims emerge at a time when questions are being raised about the cohesion of both the DCP and the broader United Opposition as political alignments ahead of the 2027 General Election begin to take shape.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…