Amnesty International condemns arrests of Nairobi National Park protesters

Audio By Vocalize

Others arrested included environmental defenders, students, and human rights activists advocating for the protection of Nairobi National Park

Amnesty International has condemned the arrest and reported use of force against peaceful protesters demonstrating over concerns about the future of Nairobi National Park.

In a statement issued on June 8 in Nairobi, the rights group said nine protesters were arrested, including former Chief Justice David Maraga, who was bundled into a police vehicle shortly after joining demonstrators near the park.

Others arrested included environmental defenders, students, and human rights activists advocating for the protection of Nairobi National Park, amid opposition to the proposed development of a car park within the protected area.

Environmentalists and civil society groups had gathered to protest what they termed as encroachment on the park, which they say is a critical ecological heritage site and wildlife refuge.

A drone belonging to former KTN investigative reporter Ian Wafula was also confiscated by Kenya Wildlife Service officials.

The officials reportedly claimed it was an offence to film inside the park, despite assertions that the journalist had a valid permit and had identified himself as press.

“We want to categorically state that Nairobi National Park is not for sale. Our public spaces, our environment, and our rights cannot be traded away behind closed doors,” Amnesty International said in its statement.

“This is about more than land. It is about power, accountability, transparency, and the right of people to be heard,” the organisation added.

Amnesty International also emphasised the importance of Nairobi National Park as an ecological heritage site and a refuge for biodiversity.

The organisation made several demands to Kenyan authorities, calling for the immediate release of all those arrested during the peaceful procession, an end to the use of force, intimidation, and arbitrary arrests against protesters, and full respect for constitutional rights, including peaceful assembly, expression, association, and public participation.

It further urged transparency and accountability over any proposals, agreements, or plans affecting Nairobi National Park, as well as the long-term protection and preservation of the park as a national heritage and public trust for present and future generations.