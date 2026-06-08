Eric Omondi freed on Sh100,000 personal bond in traffic obstruction case

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Comedian and activist Eric Omondi when he appeared before the court on June 8, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Comedian and activist Eric Omondi has been released on a personal bond of Sh100,000 after denying a charge of obstructing traffic during protests over rising fuel prices last month.

Omondi appeared before Milimani Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of obstructing the operation of motor vehicles on a road contrary to Section 58(c) of the Kenya Roads Act.

The prosecution alleges that on May 18, 2026, along Kimathi Street in Nairobi, Omondi unlawfully obstructed the free flow of traffic by offloading 120 empty 10-litre plastic jerricans from an Isuzu lorry.

Following his plea of not guilty, his lawyers, led by MP Babu Owino, urged that he be released on bail, terming the prosecution an afterthought and an act of persecution.

"The manner in which Eric was arrested offends the Constitution. Every person has inherent dignity, and that dignity must be respected. His arrest at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was inhumane," Owino told the court.

The lawyer said Omondi had voluntarily presented himself to police after learning officers were looking for him, but was nevertheless detained from Friday until Monday despite efforts to secure his release on cash bail.

"To tell you how petty this country has become, an offence of obstruction led to him sleeping in a police station from Friday to this morning," Owino informed the court.

He further claimed police officers informed the defence team that there were "orders from above" not to release the comedian on police bail.

MP Owino argued that there were no vehicles to obstruct during the protest, saying many motorists had parked at fuel stations due to concerns over fuel prices.

"There was no vehicle to be obstructed as all vehicles were parked at petrol stations over the fuel hike demonstration. This prosecution is an afterthought, pure malice and persecution," he submitted.

The defence also described Omondi as a respected humanitarian who has assisted many Kenyans and indicated it would seek compensation over the manner of his arrest and detention.

The Magistrate, however, released him on a personal bond of Sh100,000 and directed that the matter be mentioned on June 22, 2026, for pre-trial directions.