New multilateral force for gang-plagued Haiti to deploy soon, UN told

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A section of the 215 Kenyan police officers of the 2nd contingent from Haiti security mission after landing at the JKIA Airport in Nairobi on March 17, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The new multinational force tasked with combating gangs in Haiti will deploy in "phases" over the coming months, a special representative for the force said Thursday.

"We are at a critical early phase of establishing the GSF," said Jack Christofides, the special representative for the Gang Suppression Force, told the UN Security Council.

He said the GSF will gradually replace the previous Multinational Mission to Support the Haitian Police (MMAS).

The council green-lit the GSF at US urging last September amid concerns that the MMAS was under-equipped and under-funded.

"We remain acutely aware of the suffering endured by the Haitian people, particularly those living under gang control. There is an urgent need for concrete action to restore security and hope," said Christofides, a South African diplomat.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas. It has for years been plagued by criminal gangs responsible for killings, rapes, looting and kidnappings.

According to the UN, gangs controlling nearly all the capital of Port-au-Prince have expanded their influence beyond the city in the past year.

"The urgency is absolute. The deployment of the gang repression force must take place without delay," said Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime.

On setting up the GSF, Christofides said "force generation is progressing, with impressive pledges from member states." He did not provide details.

An initial deployment plan has been approved, adhering to the ceiling of 5,500 troops and police officers authorized by the Security Council, and "deployments will take place in phases over the coming months," he said.

So far, only 400 Chadian soldiers have arrived in Port-au-Prince to participate in the GSF. Chad has pledged a total of 1,500 personnel.

The departure of police officers from the MMAS -- which at its peak comprised about 1,000 officers, primarily from Kenya -- is expected to proceed gradually to avoid a security vacuum as the new force deploys.

"Efforts continue to broaden participation and ensure that the mission is equipped with the capabilities required to fulfill its mandate," Christofides said.

"Maritime and border dimensions for the mission will be particularly important including support for Haiti's capacity to manage its ports and commercial entry points," he added.

He said the goal was "to enable Haitian institutions to regain control and to create the conditions for longer term stability."

Carlos Ruiz Massieu, the UN representative in Haiti, welcomed political progress in the country, specifically the transfer of power in February from the Transitional Presidential Council to Prime Minister Fils-Aime.

"Elections remain the only legitimate path back to constitutional order," he said.

Haiti has not held elections since 2016, primarily because of poor security.

According to the latest report by experts mandated by the Security Council, law enforcement operations have succeeded in curbing the expansion of gangs in the capital.

However, "the security situation remains deeply concerning," said Ruiz Massieu, also drawing attention to Haiti's nearly 1.5 million displaced persons.