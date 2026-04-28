Final batch of Kenyan police officers return from Haiti mission

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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen and IG Douglas Kanja recieve the last group of 150 police officers from Haiti. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The final contingent of 150 Kenyan police officers deployed under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti has arrived back in the country, marking the end of Kenya’s deployment.

The officers were received by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja after landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport a few minutes past 5 pm on Tuesday, April 28.

This group represents the last batch of Kenyan personnel to return from the Caribbean nation, bringing to a close the country’s participation in the mission.

The 150 officers had remained in Haiti to oversee the handover process, playing a key role in a transition that signals a new phase in the country’s prolonged security crisis. The operation will now shift to the Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

Kenyan officers had been serving in Haiti since June 2024, working within communities where they became deeply involved in daily security operations.

Kenya had pledged to deploy 1,000 police officers to support the mission, which was authorised under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2699 (2023) and later renewed through Resolution 2793 (2025), with Kenya serving as the lead nation.