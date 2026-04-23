Teachers protest, lay down their demands for SHA cover

Details have emerged over a heated exchange between the unions and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over the disputed Social Health Authority (SHA) medical cover.
In a meeting yesterday, the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) raised frustrations among their members, citing bureaucratic delays in accessing treatment, poor service delivery, and the failure by the cover to provide key benefits as promised.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Easter Sale Ends Tonight!
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…