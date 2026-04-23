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Teachers protest, lay down their demands for SHA cover

By Lewis Nyaundi | Apr. 23, 2026
Collins Oyuu speaks to journalists at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu during KNUT elections. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Details have emerged over a heated exchange between the unions and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over the disputed Social Health Authority (SHA) medical cover.

In a meeting yesterday, the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) raised frustrations among their members, citing bureaucratic delays in accessing treatment, poor service delivery, and the failure by the cover to provide key benefits as promised.

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Related Topics

Teachers Medical Cover SHA Medical Cover Mwalimu Cover Teachers SHA Scheme
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