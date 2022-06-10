× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

MPs bid one another farewell as House breaks for August polls

NATIONAL
By Grace Ng'ang'a | Jun 10th 2022 | 2 min read
Past parliament session. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Justin Muturi led members in saying farewell as the House had its last day of business ahead of the August 9 polls.

The National Assembly has passed over 140 Bills, 114 of which were accented to. The other 26 are in the Senate. Up to 342 proposals were introduced to the House.

The House can only convene for a special sitting on request of Leader of Majority to the House Speaker if there is a matter that requires intervention of the House.

Majority Leader Mr Amos Kimunya however said: “Remember this is just recess. We are still on duty and still have some time-bound business pending before the other House (Senate). Should they be passed, we will consider recalling you."

KEEP READING

The Speaker said the pressing Huduma Bill, 2021 and the Additional County Allocation Bill might necessitate recalling the MPs.

The Huduma Bill proposes overhaul of the civil registration and identity management ecosystem, promoting efficient delivery of public services and provides legal framework for the Huduma Namba. The County Allocation Bill allocated funds to counties. “You need to come back and give those county funds to counties,” he said

“Honourable members, I thank you for all your contributions on the ensuring debate for valuable insights that undoubtedly shall enrich future interrogations of Bills before this House,” Mr Muturi said.

His deputy, Mr Moses Cheboi, said: “I thank the members for unanimously voting me as deputy. I have great memories seated on that chair and I appreciate you all for the work we have done.”

Moses Cheboi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Minority Leader Mr John Mbadi said: “This could be the last time I am addressing this House, but allow me to say that it has been an eventful career.”

Kieni MP Mr Kanini Kega said: “I thank your office and yourself because you guided us when we were so naïve. We are not the same anymore. I also wish all the best to my colleagues.”

Wajir Woman Rep Ms Fatuma Gedi said: “I thank you for standing with me at my lowest moment, when there was the infamous fake video. I thank you sincerely for the way you conducted that proceeding with fairness and allowed Kenyans to know the truth.”

Tongaren MP Mr Eseli Simiyu said: “Mine is to the leaders that will make the 13th Parliament. We really need to consider the two-thirds gender rule."

Kikuyu MP Mr Kimani Ichingwah said: “I'm proud that I was able to articulate issues in the House and in political rallies."

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

TikTok promoting hate and misinformation, says report
Report found platform has content that violates Kenya’s National Cohesion and Integration Act.
Hard questions as poll test run held
Key among emerging concerns was the safety of the result declaration forms.

MOST READ

County officers slapped with hefty fines over Sh5.6m tender award
County officers slapped with hefty fines over Sh5.6m tender award

RIFT VALLEY

By Nikko Tanui

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
TikTok promoting hate and misinformation, says report

By Frankline Sunday | 13 minutes ago

TikTok promoting hate and misinformation, says report
State to phase out children's homes, resettle orphans

By Jacinta Mutura | 1 hour ago

State to phase out children's homes, resettle orphans
Hard questions as poll test run held

By Allan Mungai | 1 hour ago

Hard questions as poll test run held
Presidential debate set for next month

By Jacinta Mutura | 1 hour ago

Presidential debate set for next month

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC