MPs bid one another farewell as House breaks for August polls

Past parliament session. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Justin Muturi led members in saying farewell as the House had its last day of business ahead of the August 9 polls.

The National Assembly has passed over 140 Bills, 114 of which were accented to. The other 26 are in the Senate. Up to 342 proposals were introduced to the House.

The House can only convene for a special sitting on request of Leader of Majority to the House Speaker if there is a matter that requires intervention of the House.

Majority Leader Mr Amos Kimunya however said: “Remember this is just recess. We are still on duty and still have some time-bound business pending before the other House (Senate). Should they be passed, we will consider recalling you."

The Speaker said the pressing Huduma Bill, 2021 and the Additional County Allocation Bill might necessitate recalling the MPs.

The Huduma Bill proposes overhaul of the civil registration and identity management ecosystem, promoting efficient delivery of public services and provides legal framework for the Huduma Namba. The County Allocation Bill allocated funds to counties. “You need to come back and give those county funds to counties,” he said

“Honourable members, I thank you for all your contributions on the ensuring debate for valuable insights that undoubtedly shall enrich future interrogations of Bills before this House,” Mr Muturi said.

His deputy, Mr Moses Cheboi, said: “I thank the members for unanimously voting me as deputy. I have great memories seated on that chair and I appreciate you all for the work we have done.” Moses Cheboi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Minority Leader Mr John Mbadi said: “This could be the last time I am addressing this House, but allow me to say that it has been an eventful career.”

Kieni MP Mr Kanini Kega said: “I thank your office and yourself because you guided us when we were so naïve. We are not the same anymore. I also wish all the best to my colleagues.”

Wajir Woman Rep Ms Fatuma Gedi said: “I thank you for standing with me at my lowest moment, when there was the infamous fake video. I thank you sincerely for the way you conducted that proceeding with fairness and allowed Kenyans to know the truth.”

Tongaren MP Mr Eseli Simiyu said: “Mine is to the leaders that will make the 13th Parliament. We really need to consider the two-thirds gender rule."

Kikuyu MP Mr Kimani Ichingwah said: “I'm proud that I was able to articulate issues in the House and in political rallies."

Share this story