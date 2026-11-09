How Putin won Africa leaders' hearts with his ice cream diplomacy

Diplomacy is essentially an art that comes in many guises, ranging from cultivating the ability to deal with complicated matters involving other entities without sacrificing core interests. It calls for practitioners to have high levels of common sense reinforced by a good command of three types of knowledge that are critical to the wellbeing of a given entity.
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