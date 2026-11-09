New infrastructure fund must prove its worth to the public

Construction works along the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway. [File, Courtesy]

Kenya’s National Infrastructure Fund has an opportunity to change how the country finances roads, energy, water and other critical infrastructure. But converting public assets into billions of shillings is not, by itself, development and Kenyans must ultimately see better infrastructure, stronger businesses and tangible improvements in their livelihoods.

The fund has been capitalised with approximately Sh340 billion, drawn from proceeds associated with the partial sale of the government’s stake in Safaricom and the Kenya Pipeline Company divestiture.