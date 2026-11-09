Outrage as Maasai Mara University student killed in hit-and-run accident

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Maasai Mara University students protest the killing of their colleague by a speeding motorist in Narok town on November 9, 2026. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Narok town was plunged into grief and anger on Monday following the death of a third-year Maasai Mara University student who was knocked down by a motorist who fled the scene.

The Bachelor of Education Arts student was crossing the busy Narok-Bomet highway at Total area near Mara Point when the tragedy struck.

The student was reportedly heading across the road from K24 estate when the speeding vehicle hit her.

She was rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital by a Good Samaritan, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Narok Central Sub-County Police Commander Benson Pamba said it was a hit-and-run incident.

“The deceased was crossing from the estate side where she lives towards the university side when she was hit, but the vehicle that hit her did not stop,” said Pamba.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling from Bomet towards Narok town before heading to the Narok-Maai Mahiu highway.

The police have appealed to motorists and the public who witnessed the incident or may have information about the volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of the driver.

But as news of the student death spread across the university, grief quickly turned into anger.

In an emotional show of solidarity, students thronged Narok town from the mortuary, chanting slogans, and demanding that police move swiftly to arrest the driver responsible for their colleague’s death.

The students accused the fleeing motorist of abandoning the victim and called for immediate action to ensure justice is served.

“We are asking the police to act very fast and make sure the hit-and-run vehicle is impounded so that justice for our colleague can be realised,” said Stephen Otieno, a student at the university.

Her death has left fellow students, lecturers, friends and family devastated, with the university community mourning the loss of a young woman whose life was cut short in the tragedy.

The accident has also reignited concerns over pedestrian safety along the busy highway, particularly around sections frequented by university students and residents.

For the students, however, the grief is compounded by the unanswered question of who was behind the wheel—and why the driver chose to flee.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.