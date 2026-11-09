Sifuna's party faces fresh hurdle ahead delegates' meeting

Audio By Vocalize

The Equitable Party leader Edwin Sifuna. [File,Standard]

A member of The Equitable Party (TEP) has challenged its November 13 national elections over an alleged breach of the party's 21-day notice requirement before the scheduled vote.

James Onyango Nyangor has filed a complaint before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT), questioning the planned election of national party officials and citing provisions of the party's constitution and Election and Nomination Rules.

In his complaint, Nyangor refers to Article 7.11.1 of the Equitable Party Constitution, which establishes the National Elections Board (NEB) and assigns it responsibilities in the party's electoral process.

He also cites Rule 7 of the party's Election and Nomination Rules, which requires at least 21 days' notice before party elections.

The rules further require the election notice to be published in at least one daily newspaper with national circulation and announced through electronic media.

Nyangor has named The Equitable Party and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties as respondents in the case.

The Registrar's office has been joined over its statutory oversight role and access to relevant records.

The complaint comes as the party undergoes a political transition following the entry of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who was unveiled as its leader and 2027 presidential candidate on October 4.

TEP had been registered before Sifuna's entry and provided a political vehicle for the Linda Mwananchi Movement after attempts to secure the movement's preferred name encountered regulatory hurdles.

The dispute over the Linda Mwananchi name had earlier reached the PPDT after the Registrar of Political Parties declined an application to reserve it.

On September 30, the tribunal overturned the rejection and directed the Registrar to reconsider the application.

The office subsequently approved reservation of the name for 90 days on October 1.

On October 8, TEP's National Executive Committee approved a proposal to rename the party Linda Mwananchi Movement.

The Registrar began processing the proposed change after receiving the party's documents, although the rebranding also attracted objections over whether the required internal procedures had been followed.

The latest complaint now puts the party's own electoral procedures under scrutiny as it prepares to elect national officials.

In directions issued on November 6, PPDT Chairperson Innocent Muganda ordered that the complaint and an accompanying Notice of Motion application be served on the respondents before 9.30 am on November 9.

The tribunal scheduled the application for hearing on Tuesday, November 10, at 2.30 pm.