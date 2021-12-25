Fake news that topped 2021 headlines

Some of the fake news stories that went viral in 2021 include that of the alleged death of Ngugi wa Thiong'o and the struggles of single mother Shirleen Mukami.

Fake News can easily proliferate, particularly when it evokes an emotion, or in times of political turbulence.

Below are the top fake stories that Kenyans interacted with in 2021.

1. Shirleen Mukami

On November 10, Shirleen Mukami, 20, shared her struggles as a young single mother.

Mukami wrote a lengthy statement on Twitter stating that she welcomed her son on June 15, 2021, but the motherhood journey brought her a lot of pain and shattered her education dreams.

As a result, she said she formed a support group for young mothers and asked for assistance from well-wishers on the micro-blogging application.

In less than 24 hours, her story had gone viral, taking over Twitter trends for a couple of days. Local media houses thronged her place, all in a bid to cover her touching story.

The mother of one received over Sh800,000 from Kenyans of goodwill to support her initiative.

Barely a week later, blogger Edgar Obare emerged with evidence that the story was staged by Kenneth Gachie Kabuga alias Cabu Gah.

In a seven-page slideshow, Obare uploaded screenshots from Cabu Gah’s conversation with his friend.

The friend argues that Cabu Gah who is believed to be Shirleen’s baby daddy was the mastermind behind the story.

2. Charles Njonjo

On October 9, fake reports of Charles Njonjo’s death emerged and circulated online, a confusion that saw certain public figures take to their platform to share their condolence message with Njonjo’s family.

Hours later, on October 10, the first Kenyan to hold the office of the Attorney General dismissed the death reports as fake.

In a text message to a senior journalist at Citizen TV, the 101-year-old former cabinet member termed the rumours as great exaggeration, adding that he was enjoying his weekend.

“Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated. I am well and enjoying my weekend at home as we celebrate Utamaduni Day,” his statement read in part.

3. Ngugi Wa Thiong’o

Last week, a rumour that celebrated and award-winning author Ngugi wa Thiong'o had died emerged. Hours later, his son dismissed the rumours saying, his father was alive and well.

Mukoma wa Thiong'o took to Twitter to clarify the claims after fake news went around that the author, aged 83, was dead.

"Just got off the phone with pops, and he is doing well," he said.

Mukoma added that he and Ngugi shared a good laugh about his supposed demise.

4. Influenza

In December 2021, many Kenyans complained of strong flu.

Days later, reports in a section of print and social media emerged that Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) had declared an outbreak of Influenza in the country.

On December 18, the institute refuted claims of an influenza outbreak attributed to findings in its recent study.

In a statement, KEMRI said research only picked four cases out of 36 samples, far below the threshold of what would be considered an outbreak.

The institute further added that the flu that is spreading across the country is attributed to the rainy season, and Kenyans should instead adopt preventive measures such as keeping warm, eating healthy, exercising, higher standards of personal hygiene including hand washing and visiting local health providers for treatment.

5. Magufuli health

The days between February 27 and March 17 were characterised by rumours that the Tanzania President had died.

Unconfirmed reports of his health status made rounds on the web.

Magufuli was last seen in public on February 27, but Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa insisted the then-president was "healthy and working hard".

He blamed the rumours of the president's ill-health on "hateful" Tanzanians living abroad.

Then on Wednesday, March 17, the government of Tanzania announced that he had died aged 61.

He was reported to have died from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

