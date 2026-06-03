Nairobi launches five-year plan to cut road deaths

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CECM Mobility and Works Nairobi County Ibrahim Nyangoya and Injury Prevention Lead at Bloomberg Philanthropies Kelly Larson during the launch of the initiative to reduce traffic related fatalities, injuries and crashes. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

A five-year initiative aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths, crashes and injuries in Nairobi has been launched, marking a major push to make the city’s roads safer.

The programme is a partnership between the Nairobi City County Government and the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIRGS), with Vital Strategies serving as the implementing partner. Key collaborators include the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), World Resources Institute (WRI), National Police Service (NPS) and the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA).

Nairobi joins 30 cities globally benefiting from the initiative, which is currently being implemented across 14 countries. The programme follows a similar five-year rollout in Mombasa, where road safety interventions have recorded notable improvements.

Speaking during the launch, Bloomberg Philanthropies Injury Prevention Lead Kelly Larson said the initiative focuses on evidence-based solutions to curb road carnage worldwide.

She noted that the programme supports cities by strengthening data systems, improving road design, enforcing traffic laws and educating the public on safer road use.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nairobi over the next five years to reduce road traffic fatalities, crashes and injuries by supporting ongoing efforts and ensuring roads are designed for people, not just cars,” she said.

Larson added that more than 900,000 lives have been saved globally since 2007 through similar interventions. She said Nairobi records about 580 road deaths annually, warning that road crashes remain a leading cause of death among people aged 5 to 29.

She emphasised that the global goal is to cut road fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030, though the ultimate ambition is zero deaths.

According to Larson, the programme brings together global and local experts in enforcement, infrastructure design, data management and media campaigns to support city efforts.

She pointed to Mombasa’s experience, where street redesigns, public awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement helped reduce fatalities and injuries by about 40 per cent.

Nairobi City County Minister for Mobility and Public Works Ibrahim Nyangoya welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and critical for the capital.

“As a county or as a capital city, there is nothing of importance as us reducing the fatalities that are preventable, especially in regards to road accidents,” said Nyangoya.