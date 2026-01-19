Seven killed, eleven injured in Kariandusi road accident

The wreckage of the matatu that was involved in an accident at the Kariandusi area in Gilgil along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway, on January 19, 2026. ‎[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Seven people died on the spot in a road accident involving four vehicles on Monday at Kariandusi in Gilgil on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winstone Mwakio said that the driver of the trailer lost control of the vehicle and rammed oncoming matatus.

“The trailer heading to Nakuru veered off its lane and hit two matatus heading towards Gilgil. It then collided with a third matatu and dragged it off the highway into a ditch," said Mwakio.

He said that the container toppled over the matatu, crashing it and the passengers.

“From the three matatus, seven people died on the spot. Eleven others escaped with injuries and were rushed to different hospitals in the area,” he said.

The first responders recounted the difficulty they had in rescuing the victims who were trapped in the wreckage, some under the weight of the loaded 40 feet container.

“It appears the driver was distracted and left his lane as this section of the highway was clear. Those who survived had serious fractures and some limbs severed,” said John Githua, a witness.

The whereabouts of the trailer driver were not immediately established, with the responders claiming he escaped after the accident while police say he might be among those injured in hospital.

“We demand accountability and responsibility from our drivers. It can’t be that every time an accident happens they blame it on break failure. It is for them to ensure the vehicles are in good condition to handle their cargo,” said John Macharia. The trailer that was involved in an accident at the Kariandusi area in Gilgil along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway, on January 19, 2026. ‎[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Wambui Nderitu challenged the government to prioritise construction works at the known blackspots along the route from Rironi to Mau Summit which is under expansion to tame loss of lives.

“In December and the last first few weeks of this year we have already lost dozens of lives at notorious blackspots. These should be addressed first before anything else,” said Wambui.

She further noted that the contractors have not clearly marked the construction sites as expected saying this places the lives of motorists and other road users at risk.

On January 5, 2026, ten people died after a bus belonging to Greenline Company collided head with a 14 seater matatu at Kayole in Naivasha.

The survivors who escaped with injuries blamed the accident on the bus driver whom they accused of speeding.

On January 3, 2026, six people died on the spot while nine people were injured after a trailer rammed a matatu and another stationary trailer at Kekopey area in Gilgil.