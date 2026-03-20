Demolitions along Nairobi, Ngong Rivers begins as weatherman warns of more rains

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Multi-agency teams comprising members from Nairobi County, Nairobi Rivers Commission and National Youth Service on Friday worked around the clock clearing structures sitting on riparian land along Nairobi and Ngong rivers. [Courtesy, GPS]

Multi-agency teams comprising members from Nairobi County, Nairobi Rivers Commission and National Youth Service on Friday worked around the clock clearing structures sitting on riparian land along Nairobi and Ngong rivers.

The teams were stationed yesterday at T-Mall area along Lang’ata road, Westgate in Parklands, Ziwani, Kamukunji and Matharea area, clearing the waterways of Ngong and Nairobi rivers respectively in the wake of expected heavy rains.

The Meteorological department has warned of sustained downpour running throughout the weekend to Tuesday.

T-Mall area was one of the hotspots where two people lost their lives and several vehicles were swept away after the heavy rainfall that left the city flooded on March 6, 2026.

Here, Nairobi County officials, led by Environment County Executive Member Maureen Njeri was overseeing the exercise along the Ngong river, where frequent floods have been linked to encroachment by greedy developers.

Nairobi West Member of County Assembly Rex Omolle, whose Ward was affected by floods, was also among those overseeing the exercise at T-Mall.

“The spill of the water on the T-Mall bridge happens here every time we experience rain because of blockages along the river. Two people died recently after being swept away,” said Omolle

The MCA challenged authorities to take decisive action against those who have put up permanent structures along riparian land.

“It is unfair to go around moving people in the slums, yet the rich people who have built on waterways are spared. If we are clearing structures, let every move far away from riparian,” added Omolle

Brookside Drive in Parklands is another vulnerable spot where some tenants have been forced to relocate after their homes were submerged.

“Most of the tenants lost their items after being swept away two weeks ago; they were forced to relocate to other areas,” said Andrew Wafula, a security guard in one of the homes along Brookside Drive.

Also affected was the Westgate Mall parking area, where a team from Nairobi County dug a deep trench to ease water flow downwards towards the Nairobi River.

On Thursday governor Johnson Sakaja warned that all structures along waterways will be removed without exception and urged affected residents and developers to vacate voluntarily.

“This is not a one-off exercise. It is a sustained effort to reclaim our rivers and prevent further loss of life and property,” he said.

Several areas have been earmarked for enforcement, including Kirichwa in Kilimani, parts of Westlands, sections of the central business district, and downstream zones along the Nairobi River.

Sakaja also called for public accountability, citing illegal dumping and non-compliance with approved building plans as major contributors to the flooding crisis.

“This is a shared responsibility that must be addressed,” he said, urging regulatory bodies such as the National Construction Authority to strengthen enforcement.