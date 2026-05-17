Gideon Moi promises to reveal details of talks with Ruto

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Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi addresses faithful during service at African Inland Church AIC Eldama Ravine in Baringo County, on May 17, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi has promised to reveal what transpired during talks with President William Ruto.

Speaking in Eldama Ravine after attending service at African Inland Church on Sunday, Gideon described the issues as sensitive and weighty and promised to address them publicly at the right moment.

“There are a lot of issues that I wish to tell the people, especially the Kalenjin community. The issues are weighty and touch on you, the people. I will, however, find a forum to speak to the people and inform you about everything,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when political tension is rising in the region, following public criticism of the late former President Daniel arap Moi’s legacy and attacks against the Moi family by a section of leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Gideon has been under immense pressure from the community to tell them whether Ruto duped him after stepping down for the UDA candidate in the recent Baringo senatorial by-election.

The political tension has been exacerbated by statements from Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek and Kapseret’s Oscar Sudi, who have publicly questioned the level of development in Baringo and criticised the Moi family’s political maneuvers.

During his address, Gideon thanked Baringo residents for their unwavering support and defense of the Moi family during politically challenging periods.

Former Baringo Woman Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot, who accompanied the Kanu chairman to the church, said that many residents had been eagerly waiting to hear from Gideon following his handshake with President Ruto.

“The people have been waiting for you and have always asked where you are, especially after the 2022 elections where did you go? We last saw you with President Ruto and we knew everything was well. People are asking themselves is it that the date is yet to come for what happened. It is good that you are here,” she said.

She revealed that the Kanu Chairman’s meeting with Ruto, had left many Baringo residents speculating about what transpired behind the scenes.

Cheruiyot further pointed out the pressing economic challenges facing Baringo residents, including difficulty paying school fees and accessing quality healthcare.

During the October 2025 Kabarak meeting, President Ruto announced plans for cooperation between UDA and Kanu. The announcement followed Gideon’s unexpected withdrawal from the Baringo senatorial by-election—a decision that shocked his supporters.

The Head of State later revealed that he personally persuaded Gideon to step aside, citing national interests over individual political ambitions.

“I am the one who went looking for Gideon, and I pleaded with him because the destiny of Kenya is far greater than what I or any other leader can get,” the President said at the time.

He emphasized that the partnership between Kanu and UDA was aimed at national unity and economic transformation, rather than personal political gains.

But what transpired behind closed doors has remained largely secret, leaving the public guessing.

Gideon’s recent promise to address the Kalenjin community comes amid heated debate triggered by leaders questioning the Moi legacy in the region.

Kiborek and Sudi have raised concerns over development disparities, with Sudi accusing Gideon of using the media to undermine President Ruto. These remarks have attracted criticism from senior leaders who defended the former president’s contributions and warned against disrespecting national leaders.

Nominated MP and cleric Jackson Kosgei called for restraint, saying the leaders laid the foundation for this nation, and no one is allowed to speak ill about them.

ODM’s Harold Kipchumba cited affirmative action programmes initiated during Moi’s tenure that opened opportunities for Rift Valley families in public service, while Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago called for maturity in political discourse among youthful leaders.