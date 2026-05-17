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Ruto faces renewed headache over shifting Western Kenya backing

By Juliet Omelo | May. 17, 2026

Governor Fernandes Barasa receives President William Ruto at Kakamega Airstrip. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto is increasingly facing political headwinds in Western Kenya, a region once viewed as a critical pillar in his re-election strategy.

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