Emurua Dikirr: Why UDA, rivals should assess poll with caution

Emurua Dikirr MP-elect David Kipsang Keter celebrates after winning the by-election on May 14, 2026. [Peter Kipkemoi, Standard]

The election of David Kipsang Keter as the new Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr has triggered fresh political debate over the future of President William Ruto’s influence in the Rift Valley ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Keter, a businessman running on the UDA ticket, won Thursday’s poll after several unsuccessful attempts to capture the seat, garnering 18,266 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Vincent Kibet Rotich of the Democratic Change Party (DCP), who secured 10,760 votes.