Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Fernandes equals assist record as Man Utd edge Forest thriller

By AFP | May. 17, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Manchester United's midfielder Bruno Fernandes smiles on the pitch after their final home appearance in the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in Manchester, on May 17, 2026. [AFP]

Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League record of 20 assists in a season as Manchester United secured third place with a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

Fernandes, who was recently crowned the football writers' player of the season, moved alongside Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne when his cross was turned in by Bryan Mbeumo for United's third goal.

Mbeumo was also involved for the game's most controversial moment when his handball in the build up to Matheus Cunha's strike went unpunished despite a VAR review.

"I want collective awards more than anything," said Fernandes. "But knowing that your job is being recognised by many people, a lot of players came out and said I was player of the season, for that I am very grateful.

"I got to 20 today. We have one more game. The manager decides who will play the next game. I will be very happy to do it. But if I don't, I am already happy because it is the most assists I have got in the Premier League."

Another victory added to United's impressive run since Michael Carrick took charge in January.

The former midfielder is expected to sign a two-year deal to remain in charge at Old Trafford in the coming days.

"We've had some big, big moments, big goals and big results in this place over the last few months," said Carrick in an end-of-season address to the United fans. "Hopefully there'll be a few more of them."

Both sides had secured their principal targets in recent weeks with United set to return to the Champions League, while Forest only guaranteed survival last weekend.

The low stakes made for a wide open contest that burst into life when Luke Shaw volleyed United in front after just five minutes.

Both sides wasted plenty of chances for more goals before the break, but Forest did level just seven minutes into the second period.

Elliot Anderson's inviting delivery was headed in at the back post by defender Morato.

United raced down the other end and Cunha swept home after the ball rebounded off Mbuemo's thigh onto his arm.

In an extremely rare occurrence, Michael Salisbury stood by his original decision to award the goal despite being called by VAR to review the incident.

Fernandes' record-equalling moment arrived 14 minutes from time when Mbeumo prodded in his drilled cross for his first goal since February.

Still Forest refused to go away as England internationals Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White combined to reduce the arrears.

Gibbs-White, playing for the first time since suffering a horrendous facial injury in a clash with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez earlier this month, steered into the bottom corner from Anderson's driven cross.

Casemiro was given a standing ovation on his final Old Trafford appearance when the Brazilian was replaced by Mason Mount nine minutes from time.

And Fernandes was inches away from a record-breaking 21st assist of the campaign when Diogo Dalot hit the post from his pass deep into stoppage time.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Bruno Fernandes Premier League Record Manchester United Nottingham Forest
.

Latest Stories

Mixed results for top boxers as Police, KDF lead after first leg
Mixed results for top boxers as Police, KDF lead after first leg
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
24 mins ago
East Africa's fuel pricing variance exposes region to global shocks, expert says
National
By David Odongo and Esther Dianah
24 mins ago
Fuel crisis sparks transport shutdown
National
By Jacinta Mutura
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Unbothered: Top officials bury their heads in the sand as high fuel costs spark anger
By Standard Team 24 mins ago
Unbothered: Top officials bury their heads in the sand as high fuel costs spark anger
Fuel price hike pushes up cost of basic goods
By Standard Team 24 mins ago
Fuel price hike pushes up cost of basic goods
East Africa's fuel pricing variance exposes region to global shocks, expert says
By David Odongo and Esther Dianah 24 mins ago
East Africa's fuel pricing variance exposes region to global shocks, expert says
No closure for genocide victims as Kabuga dies before trial ends
By Peter Muiruri 24 mins ago
No closure for genocide victims as Kabuga dies before trial ends
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved