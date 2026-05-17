Fernandes equals assist record as Man Utd edge Forest thriller

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Manchester United's midfielder Bruno Fernandes smiles on the pitch after their final home appearance in the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in Manchester, on May 17, 2026. [AFP]

Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League record of 20 assists in a season as Manchester United secured third place with a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

Fernandes, who was recently crowned the football writers' player of the season, moved alongside Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne when his cross was turned in by Bryan Mbeumo for United's third goal.

Mbeumo was also involved for the game's most controversial moment when his handball in the build up to Matheus Cunha's strike went unpunished despite a VAR review.

"I want collective awards more than anything," said Fernandes. "But knowing that your job is being recognised by many people, a lot of players came out and said I was player of the season, for that I am very grateful.

"I got to 20 today. We have one more game. The manager decides who will play the next game. I will be very happy to do it. But if I don't, I am already happy because it is the most assists I have got in the Premier League."

Another victory added to United's impressive run since Michael Carrick took charge in January.

The former midfielder is expected to sign a two-year deal to remain in charge at Old Trafford in the coming days.

"We've had some big, big moments, big goals and big results in this place over the last few months," said Carrick in an end-of-season address to the United fans. "Hopefully there'll be a few more of them."

Both sides had secured their principal targets in recent weeks with United set to return to the Champions League, while Forest only guaranteed survival last weekend.

The low stakes made for a wide open contest that burst into life when Luke Shaw volleyed United in front after just five minutes.

Both sides wasted plenty of chances for more goals before the break, but Forest did level just seven minutes into the second period.

Elliot Anderson's inviting delivery was headed in at the back post by defender Morato.

United raced down the other end and Cunha swept home after the ball rebounded off Mbuemo's thigh onto his arm.

In an extremely rare occurrence, Michael Salisbury stood by his original decision to award the goal despite being called by VAR to review the incident.

Fernandes' record-equalling moment arrived 14 minutes from time when Mbeumo prodded in his drilled cross for his first goal since February.

Still Forest refused to go away as England internationals Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White combined to reduce the arrears.

Gibbs-White, playing for the first time since suffering a horrendous facial injury in a clash with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez earlier this month, steered into the bottom corner from Anderson's driven cross.

Casemiro was given a standing ovation on his final Old Trafford appearance when the Brazilian was replaced by Mason Mount nine minutes from time.

And Fernandes was inches away from a record-breaking 21st assist of the campaign when Diogo Dalot hit the post from his pass deep into stoppage time.